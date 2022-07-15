Police: Texas family members rob North Carolina Waffle House after eating there

Authorities in North Carolina say several members of a Texas family were arrested for allegedly robbing a Waffle House they had just eaten at.

According to the Hillsborough Police Department, Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon, both of Marshall, Texas, and Diamond Walton, of Longview, Texas, were arrested in Western North Carolina on Wednesday.

Police said Jones, Lemon, and Walton were part of a family of six who entered the Waffle House and sat down to eat.

After the meal, police said Lemon allegedly took out a handgun and demanded money from the employees before he fled to a nearby gas station, where he had parked.

Officials said the suspects then left in two separate vehicles.

According to the department, they secured warrants Tuesday for the arrest of Jones, Lemon, and Walton.

They have each been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and defrauding an innkeeper, police said.

Officials said the suspects have similar outstanding charges from an incident in Minden, Louisiana, that occurred a few days prior to Monday's robbery.

Police said the suspects could face additional charges.