Potter trial enters second week with medical examiner on tap

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a Minnesota police officer charged with the shooting death of Daunte Wright opens its second week of testimony Monday.

A medical examiner is expected to walk jurors through Wright's autopsy.

The 20-year-old Black motorist was slain on April 11 after being pulled over by police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Kim Potter resigned two days after the shooting.

The 26-year veteran officer is charged with manslaughter.

Prosecutors spent the first week of testimony showing jurors body-camera and dashcam video that showed the traffic stop and shooting.

According to the Associated Press, footage from the body camera of the incident showed Wright attempting to flee the scene in his car. The video showed Potter repeatedly yelling "Taser!" before pulling her gun and fatally shooting Wright.

Last week during the trial, Potter's defense team claimed she innocently pulled her handgun instead of her Taser by mistake when she shot Wright as he sought to pull away from a traffic stop, the news outlet reported.