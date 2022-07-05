President Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam veterans

President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to four Vietnam veterans: Staff Sergeant Edward Kaneshiro, Specialist Dwight Birdwell, Specialist Dennis Fujii, and retired Major John Duffy. They all served in the Army.

Kaneshiro, who received his medal posthumously, saved his fellow soldiers by enabling his platoon to withdraw from a village while under attack.

He died the following year in battle as a result of a gunshot wound.

Birdwell was wounded in a separate battle while saving his tank commander's life, continuing to fight and refusing evacuation until ordered to tend to his wounds.

Fujii received his medal for serving aboard a helicopter ambulance during an evacuation mission.

He continued fighting for 17 hours while wounded.

Major Duffy was wounded twice while battling enemy forces for two days in 1972, refusing evacuation and continuing to fight.