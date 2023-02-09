Publisher offering free Black history e-books, targets Florida

A Chicago-based publisher has vowed to target the Florida market by offering free e-books on Black history after the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the College Board revised an African American studies course.

Recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to allow an advanced placement African American studies course in Florida high schools prompting the College Board to revise the course.

Haymarket Books called the governor a "racist" and said he "continues to escalate his attacks on the freedom to learn and teach history."

The publisher, which describes itself as a “radical publisher of politics, culture, and current events,” said it had no choice but to respond by making the e-books available to download for free.

Eve L. Ewing, the author of “1919," which is a collection of poems about Chicago during the 1919 race riots said, “Black people have always figured out ways to teach our history in spaces beneath, beyond, and betwixt the machinations of people like Ron DeSantis.”

The Hill reported that the College Board revised the African American studies course removing the subjects of Black queer studies and intersectionality and activism and adding topics like "Black conservatism."

Gov. DeSantis said, "who would say an important part of Black history is queer theory? Now, who would say that an important part of Black history is queen theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids."