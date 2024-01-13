Quaker Oats recalls more snacks, cereal, granola bars for potential Salmonella

CHICAGO (WXMI) — Quaker Oats is expanding its recall on snacks, granola bars and cereal due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told Salmonella can be fatal in small children, older people and vulnerable individuals. Others may experience fever, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting. More severe symptoms may occur in rare cases, including arthritis, endocarditis and arterial infections.

Visit the FDA’s website for a full list of products impacted by this recall.

Scan the QR code found on packages using SmartLabel to learn if the food you purchased was recalled.