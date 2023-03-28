Remembering those lost in The Covenant School shooting

On Monday, the Nashville community lost six people, including three children, to a senseless tragedy at a Christian school called The Covenant School.

Mike Hill

Mike Hill, 61, was a father of seven and grandfather of 14. Family and friends described him as a very loving man who liked to cook and spend time with family.

In a statement, Hill's family said, "We would like to thank the Nashville community for all the continued thoughts and prayers. As we grieve and try to grasp any sense of understanding of why this happened, we continue to ask for support ... We are grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years."

Dr. Katherine Koonce

Katherine Koonce, 60, was the head of school for The Covenant School.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Evelyn's family, some of whom live in Missouri, shared this statement, per a St. Louis CBS affiliate, which said, “Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve."

The other victims included Cynthia Peak, who was 61 years old, William Kinney, who was nine years old, and Hallie Scruggs, who was nine years old. Information on them was limited by Tuesday as the Nashville community continued to mourn their losses.

