Casinos and resorts mogul Steve Wynn accused of sexual misconduct, report says

Steve Wynn has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of employees, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The Wynn Resorts CEO denied the accusations and said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal that it was "preposterous" that he assaulted any women. He also indicated that his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn, is using this as part of their divorce proceedings.

Multiple women accused Wynn of pressuring them into sex and sexualizing the workplace.

According to The Wall Street Journal, one employee received a $7.5 million settlement after Wynn had sex with the employee without consent in 2005, the same year Wynn hotel-casino opened. In addition, the report states that Wynn asked massage therapists to perform sexual acts on him for $1,000 tips.

Just this week, Wynn announced he is developing a new hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Stocks of Wynn Resorts dropped 6 percent Friday after The Wall Street Journal report.

In addition to being CEO of Wynn Resorts, Wynn is also the Republican National Committee's finance chairman.