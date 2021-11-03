Watch
Republican Glenn Youngkin projected to win governor’s race in Virginia

Cliff Owen/AP
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Posted at 12:35 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 00:40:44-04

Glenn Youngkin will be the next governor of Virginia, according to projections by CNN and NBC News.

The Republican defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a race that was closely watched across the nation.

For many, the race is seen as a rebuke of the Biden presidency. Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump in Virginia by 10 points.

In the final days of the campaign, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for McAuliffe.

Prior to Tuesday night, Republicans had not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009.

