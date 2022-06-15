Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.

The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep.

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina won her GOP primary, beating a Trump-backed challenger. Mace did not vote to impeach Trump, but she has been critical

of the former president's actions in relation to Jan. 6.

Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.