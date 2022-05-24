Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook.

Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's continuing gun violence problem.

During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said hearts in his state, where 26 school children and educators were killed a decade ago, are breaking for the families in Texas.

The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

“Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send, we are sending,” said Murphy. "But I’m here on this floor to beg to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

The tragedy in Texas appears to be similar to what occurred at a Connecticut elementary school in 2012.

On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown.

He shot them with an AR-15-type rifle legally purchased by his mother.

Lanza, who killed himself before police arrived, had also fatally shot his mother at their home before going to the school.

Murphy said he is hopeful that compromise on gun control measures is possible.