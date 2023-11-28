Watch Now
Sienna Bakery brownies recalled for undeclared peanuts

U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 28, 2023
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Dianne’s Fine Desserts has recalled 512 cases of its Sienna Bakery brand of Chocolate Decadent Brownies and Peanut Butter Brownies for undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the inner trays were not labeled properly to indicate the presence of peanuts.

The FDA says the recall affects GFS#226240 and lot code 23243 for the Decadent Chocolate Brownies. The affected Peanut Butter Brownies are labeled with GFS#226260 and lot code 6Z3H31 with 23243 marked on the master case label.

No reactions were reported.

Consumers are advised to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions may call customer service at 612-473-8235.

