The 'jerk' French bulldog: NY animal shelter says Ralphie will need a no-nonsense owner

Ralphie isn't your typical cuddly French bulldog. According to the Niagra SPCA, Ralphie is a jerk.

The no-kill shelter posted information about Ralphie on its Facebook page in hopes of finding an owner for the dog. However, his caregivers said they wouldn't sugarcoat Ralphie's faults.

"Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package," the post says.

The shelter believes the dog's first owner didn't set boundaries, leading Ralpie to believe he was the boss. Ralphie was rehomed, but the shelter said he was surrendered because he was causing trouble with the owner's older dog.

"He's a whole jerk- not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue," Niagra SPCA's post says.

After the post was created, people questioned whether Ralphie is really a bad dog. The shelter posted another video of him trying to bite a worker's fingers when she attempted to retrieve a toy he destroyed.

All hope isn't lost. The animal shelter says Ralphie has some obedience training, but workers caution that he needs a no-nonsense owner.

People will children or other dogs will not be considered.

"He 100% is a full jerk, but we believe he has potential to be a good boy," the shelter says.