Tim Hortons celebrates National Coffee Day with discounted coffee

Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 22, 2022
(WXMI) — National Coffee Day is coming up, and participating Tim Hortons locations are celebrating with discounted menu items.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, guests can received a medium-sized coffee, hot or iced, for only $0.25 when ordering online or through the Tims app, the restaurant chain tells us.

Starting two days later on Oct. 1 — International Coffee Day — patrons can order a medium-sized hot or iced coffee for $0.99 through the end of October, according to a representative of Tim Hortons. Again, orders must be placed online or via the app.

