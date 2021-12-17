Tornado, storm death toll at 90 after Ky teen's body found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a Kentucky teenager has been found after a tornado ravaged her neighborhood.

Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week.

A coroner says the 13-year-old’s body was found Thursday in a wooded area near her subdivision.

The girl’s parents, three siblings ranging in age from 4 to 16, and a grandmother also died in the tornado.

Kirby says eight children were among the 12 victims who died on a single street.

The teen’s death pushes the total of storm-related casualties in five states to 90, including 76 in Kentucky.

While updating the status of the recovery efforts Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear praised the resolve of people in the state.

"We are hurting and we're still hurting and it continues to be very painful, but we are not broken," he said. "We are not broken, even when it feels like it. We will, we will clear this chaos and, and death from our towns and we will rebuild our structures and our lives."

President Biden visited Kentucky on Wednesday. He promised that the federal government will do everything it can to help communities recover.

Beshear said money from the federal government will free up funds for other things the state will need.

"That is going to be a huge amount of money, and that's going to free up other dollars for us for the months and the years to come," he said.