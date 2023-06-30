Townsend Farms recalls frozen fruit products for potential Listeria

(WXMI) — Out of an abundance of caution, Townsend Farms Inc. has recalled some of its frozen fruit products due to potential Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were shipped to Kroger in multiple states between Nov. 6, 2022 and March 16, 2023, including Michigan.

Visit the FDA’s website for a complete list of the products affected by this recall.

No illnesses were reported.

Consumers are advised to inspect their freezers and to refrain from eating any of the affected products. Products may be discarded or returned to stores for refunds.

Those with questions are asked to connect with the manufacturer at 503-512-1317 or recalls@townsendfarms.com.