Transgender adults more satisfied after transitioning

In a survey released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Washington Post, more than three out of four transgender adults in the U.S. say they are more satisfied than before transitioning.

The poll found 78% of respondents say they’re “more satisfied,” with 45% saying they’re “a lot more satisfied.” The poll indicated 22% were somewhat or a lot less satisfied.

The findings indicated that 78% of transgender adults told at least some of their family members about making the transition. Of them, 69% said their immediate family was either very or somewhat supportive. 31% percent said the family was somewhat or very unsupportive.

The poll also indicated that most transgender adults realized they were trans as children. About a third said they realized they were trans by age 10.

In addition to surveying 515 transgender adults, KFF also interviewed 823 transgender adults.

The survey found that oftentimes, trans people are less likely to feel safe in society.

For instance, 70% of CIS adults said they felt safe participating in youth sports, compared to 44% of transgender adults. Ninety percent of CIS adults said they felt safe at school, compared to 55% of transgender adults.

Seventy-five percent of CIS adults said they felt safe at religious gatherings, compared to 35% for transgender adults.

Transgender adults were also twice more likely to say they have experienced homelessness and substance abuse. Nearly double the percentage of transgender adults said they have experienced serious mental health issues.

