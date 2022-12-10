Trump era steel and aluminum tariffs found in breach of global rules

The World Trade Organization (WTO) released a ruling on Friday saying the United States breached global rules on metal tariffs imposed during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The WTO ruled in four legal challenges on the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The U.S. government said the WTO findings were "flawed," Reuters reported. And there was a signal that the tariffs would either not be removed, or that were would be more of a battle to have them taken away.

In Asia, China's government urged the U.S. to respect the ruling.

The ruling said the tariffs contravened global rules on trade. The ruling was criticized by Washington lawmakers immediacy after it was handed down.