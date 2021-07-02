US added 850,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate sits at 5.9%

The U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June — a substantial increase from previous months — as the economy continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to NBC News, the report exceeded expectations, as economists had projected the U.S. would add about 700,000 jobs.

The Bureau added that the unemployment rate ticked up slightly from 5.8% to 5.9%.

June's gains come two months after the U.S. added just 266,000 jobs to the economy in April, far fewer than expected. That disappointing report prompted questions regarding the recovery policies put in place by the U.S.

The U.S. added a modest 559,00 jobs in May.

Despite the gains, employers across the country are still struggling to hire workers — particularly in the retail and restaurant sectors. The Department of Labor reports that workers are leaving retail at record rates.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the June jobs report in remarks Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET.