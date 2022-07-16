Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

US officials promise states to get more monkeypox vaccine soon

Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Monkeypox
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 21:16:59-04

U.S. health officials say more than 100,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines are on the way to states in the next few days. And several million more doses are said to be coming in the months ahead.

Friday's announcement described the government's latest attempts to keep up with a surprising international outbreak accounting for hundreds of newly reported U.S. cases daily. In a call with reporters, officials said they expect cases to keep rising for at least several additional weeks.

They also acknowledged that vaccine supply hasn't been keeping up with the demand seen in New York, California and some other places.

Some public health experts have begun to wonder if the outbreak is becoming widespread enough that monkeypox will become an entrenched sexually transmitted disease, the Associated Press reported.

“All of our work right now is to prevent that from happening,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!