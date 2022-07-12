Vandals target housing project for LGBTQ seniors

A housing project for LGBTQ seniors in Boston was vandalized.

LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc., the nonprofit behind the project, posted pictures on Facebook of the hateful messages.

The messages include "Die slow" and "We will burn this."

"We will not let bullies and cowards stop our work to create safe and welcome affordable housing for our LGBTQ elders," the nonprofit said. "We will not let hate go unchallenged in Hyde Park."

The group has received an outpouring of support since posting the pictures on Sunday.

People have covered up the graffiti with signs of support for the LGBTQ community.

The group thanked the community for coming out to make sure LGBTQ people feel welcome in the neighborhood.

"You proved that love conquers hate and everyone deserves a home where they are cherished and safe," LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc. stated.

According to NBC News, construction on the mixed-income housing project began last month. It reportedly plans to open in 2023.