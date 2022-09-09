Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle board getting a facelift ahead of its 40th season

Vanna White
Peter Kramer/AP
FILE - Co-Host Vanna White stands in front of the game show's iconic puzzle board at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on "Wheel of Fortune" hosted by People Magazine. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Vanna White
Posted at 2:59 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 14:59:59-04

The "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle board is getting a facelift.

Previously, the board consisted of 52 individual monitors. Now, it'll be a single LED screen with two sensors that will activate when it detects movement, CBS Media Ventures said in a press release.

The show's co-host Vanna White used to manually turn or touch the monitors' sides for the letters to appear on the board, which hadn't been updated in 20 years, according to the press release.

Now, all White has to do is run her hand over the screen, and a letter will appear, the company said.

According to the press release, the laser technology used in the new board has also been used on NASA's Mars rovers.

The game show is set to kick off its 40th season on Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!