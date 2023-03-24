White powder found in parcel addressed to Manhattan DA's office

Police say a white powder was discovered in a parcel inside the mail room for the New York building that houses the office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The location is where a grand jury has been meeting to consider evidence in a case involving former President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that a note on the package or envelope said "Alvin." The parcel was later determined to be "non-hazardous," the DA's office said.

According to reports, law enforcement responded to the scene at around noon on Friday.

As Scripps News reported this week, Trump likely won't know if he'll be handed an indictment before the weekend.

The grand jury typically meets for various cases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Last week Trump claimed on social media that he would be arrested by Tuesday, but that did not happen.

President Trump has announced his intention to run for president in 2024 and has various campaign stops scheduled in the weeks ahead including one in Waco, Texas.

