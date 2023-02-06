World's oldest African penguin turns 43 at Virginia zoo

RICHMOND, Va. — The world's oldest African penguin, ET, turned 43 on Saturday, Jan. 28!

The Metro Richmond Zoo says according to their best available data, ET is the oldest currently living African penguin in the world and the oldest to have ever lived.

The zoo says their average lifespan is around ages 15 to 20, but they can live much longer in zoos.

ET arrived at the zoo in 1995, and has been an integral part of the penguin colony since, says the zoo.

"She has outlived two of her mates at the MRZ, and her current mate is Einstein. ET and Einstein have their own private space so she can spend her senior years without any penguin drama," says the zoo.

The zoo says ET is in good health, considering her age.

"Like most elderly penguins, she has arthritis for which she receives medication. She also has impaired vision, but her quality of life is strong. She eats well and still loves to swim," says the zoo.

The zoo says ET is a favorite among staff and guests and receives a lot of love, care and attention.

This article was written by Heather Eckstine for WTKR.