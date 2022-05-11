Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Wrong number announced in May 10 Mega Millions drawing

Mega Millions
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 2:52 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:53:08-04

People who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Tuesday's drawing may want to check their numbers again.

Mega Millions said the host called out the wrong number for the Mega Ball. The host said the Mega Ball was a 6, but a 9 ball is what actually came out of the machine. A 6 even flashed across the screen.

The lottery said the results were audited.

The correct numbers for the May 10 drawing are:

15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball 9.

The Mega Millions draw happens every Tuesday and Friday. Its current jackpot is estimated at $99 million as of Wednesday. At this time, the Lottery has not indicated that Friday's drawing would be affected by the error on Tuesday.

This story was originally reported by August Erbacher on wkbw.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!