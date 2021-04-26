Near record heat arrives this week

That's Michigan for you. Just a week ago we were forecasting cold and snow and now we're talking about near record heat. Once we get past another below average day on Monday, "the heat is on".

Mike Taylor

A summertime pattern will set up long enough to give us a flash of Summer on Tuesday. The record is 84 degrees set back in 2009 and we're forecasting a high of 83. Even if we don't break the record, we'll have a good chance of seeing the hottest day of the year so far.

Mike Taylor

If you get out to enjoy the early summer heat to work in the ward, keep in mind it won't last long. In fact, rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday cooling us down to the 60s.

