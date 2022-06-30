Nearly 200 state-managed properties to go up for auction

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says more than 185 pieces of surplus state-managed land will be available via online auctions in August and September.
The DNR is preparing 188 privately owned properties, including lake frontage, river frontage and vacant forested acreage.
The auctions will run from Aug. 2 through Sept. 9.
Available properties range in size from less than 1 acre to 160 acres.
The 15 online auctions will feature land in the following counties on these dates:
- August 2: Washtenaw
- August 4: Huron
- August 5: Arenac and Iosco
- August 11: Macomb, Saint Clair and Sanilac
- August 16: Saint Joseph
- August 18: Berrien and Van Buren
- August 23: Lake
- August 26: Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac
- August 30: Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon
- August 31: Antrim and Charlevoix
- September 1: Roscommon
- September 6: Alcona and Alpena
- September 7: Emmet
- September 8: Mason, Newaygo and Oceana
- September 9: Grand Traverse
To bid on a property, you must register before the property’s auction date. You can place an absentee bid up to 30 days before the auction.
“Interactive” bidding will open at 10 a.m. the day of each auction and you can place bids on a property until 7 p.m. when bidding closes.
To pre-register and get more information about the online auctions, click here.