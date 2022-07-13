Nessel, Consumers Energy reach settlement limiting rate increase for natural gas

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — A settlement involving Consumers Energy has been reached that will save money for natural gas customers in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office tells us the energy company sought to increase revenue by about $278.4 million per year in a request filed with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). Under those conditions, customers would have paid an additional 12.5% for natural gas, the state explains.

We’re told Nessel filed testimony asking the MPSC to lower the energy service provider’s rate increase by $140 million; the settlement ultimately resulted in a $100 million reduction, a 40% decrease.

The state says the newly approved settlement will allow Consumers Energy to make the upgrades and repairs it needs while also maintaining sensible gas rates for customers.

“Michigan consumers cannot afford a double-digit energy cost increase at a time when household budgets are already strained,” says Nessel. “I am committed to continuing to use the resources of my office to ensure increases are limited to what is absolutely necessary to help ensure reliability.”

The average natural gas customer can expect to see a 5.8% increase on their bills, according to Nessel’s office.

