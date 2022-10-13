Nessel partners with Michigan Humane in animal abuse investigation

DETROIT — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined Michigan Humane in efforts to crack down on animal abuse in the Detroit area.

Together, they announced charges have been filed against a 52-year-old River Rouge man for allegedly operating a dog fighting ring. They say he submitted photos and videos depicting dog fights to social media and engaged in discussions related to the breeding and selling of dogs for the ring.

The state says he faces three counts of animal fighting and one count of possessing fighting animals and/or equipment.

“I know most Michiganders think of their pets as family members and subjecting those family members to abuse is incomprehensible,” says Nessel. “Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic. It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms, illegal gambling, drug possession and large-scale animal abuse and fighting rings. I am proud to partner with Michigan Humane to prosecute these offenders.”

Nessel’s office says she and Michigan Humane previously joined forces to warn Michiganders of puppy scams following reports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

