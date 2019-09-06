ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Semaj King with illegal gun possession, assault and other felonies after he was seen on dash camera video pointing a gun at officers outside a home in Roseville Monday evening.

When police arrived to the home on Masonic Road near Gratiot and Kelly roads to investigate a custody dispute and alleged incident of domestic violence, they were immediately threatened King, who retrieved the weapon from a vehicle in the driveway, according to police. Police opened fire, but did not strike anyone, including King.

The gun was recovered at the scene, and the arrest was made shortly after at the home.

“The police did an excellent job of handling this situation, and avoiding any serious injuries” said Prosecutor Eric Smith. “This case clearly demonstrates the extreme dangers our men and women in uniform face every day.”

King is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Macomb County Jail until his next appearance in court.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Roseville District Court at 8:30 am.

He faces as much as 10 years in prison.