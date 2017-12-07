Novi Police gives warnings and Target gift cards to traffic violators

Novi police officers are doing something different when it comes to traffic violators. Instead of giving them a ticket, they’re letting them off with a warning and a Target gift card.

Every year, Moes on Ten, a restaurant in Novi, buys the gift cards and has police give them out. 

"Most people when they see police, it's on a bad day. We come because your house got broken into. In this situation, it's because you broke some violation. 

"So, in order to put a spin on it, it's positive and a great feeling,” says Samantha Grockau with the department. 

The gift card is worth $25 and is given randomly. 

They’ll be handed out through the holiday season. 

