Novi Police gives warnings and Target gift cards to traffic violators

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Novi police officers are doing something different when it comes to traffic violators. Instead of giving them a ticket, they’re letting them off with a warning and a Target gift card.

Every year, Moes on Ten, a restaurant in Novi, buys the gift cards and has police give them out.

"Most people when they see police, it's on a bad day. We come because your house got broken into. In this situation, it's because you broke some violation.

"So, in order to put a spin on it, it's positive and a great feeling,” says Samantha Grockau with the department.

The gift card is worth $25 and is given randomly.

They’ll be handed out through the holiday season.