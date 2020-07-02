Wife, husband charged with felonious assault after pulling gun on a woman with her children

ORION TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A couple involved in a confrontation with a mother and daughter outside a Chipotle in Orion Township have been charged with felonious assault, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges against Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and her husband, Eric Wuestenberg, 42, were announced by Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard on Thursday during a press conference, which followed video of the incident going viral.

Felonious assault is a four-year felony.

The video shows a white woman pulling a gun on a Black mother and her daughter outside of a Chipotle in Orion Township on Thursday.

During the press conference, Bouchard played four 911 calls from the incident, with some calls coming from bystanders. The video, posted by Takelia Shanee, has thousands of shares.

Eric Wuestenberg, who worked for Oakland University in Veterans Support Services, was fired following the confrontation.

"We have seen the video and we deem his behavior unacceptable," a statement from the university read. "The employee has been notified that his employment has been terminated by the university."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released a statement on the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by an incident last night where a woman pointed a cocked gun at another woman during an argument," Coulter said. "This behavior is unacceptable. I wholly expect the prosecutor to bring charges that reflect the severity of the incident.”

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer, a Democrat from Beverly Hills, also released a statement:

“There is nothing acceptable about what happened in Orion Township last night at the Chipotle. It is abhorrent to think that some in this country have such a sense of self-righteousness and entitlement that the idea of pulling a gun out on an unarmed child and her mother is okay. It is not, and I condemn anyone who thinks otherwise. My heart goes out to Ms. Hill and her daughters, who may now forever be traumatized by this experience."

The Rochester District Court will determine an arraignment date.

