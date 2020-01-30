Menu

Parent charged after gun goes off at Howell elementary school

Posted: 5:07 PM, Jan 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-30 19:20:18-05
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Prosecutors have charged a parent after his gun went off while at an elementary school in Howell. The 25-year-old man, who school officials say is permitted to carry a concealed weapon, shot himself in the leg.

Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt announced the charges Thursday.

RELATED: Parent carrying gun accidentally shoots himself in leg at Howell elementary school

The defendant, whose name is being withheld until his arraignment on Feb. 12, is facing a felony weapons charge.

The incident happened at Three Fires Elementary School on Jan. 17. The defendant is charged with carrying a pistol in a vehicle in a school zone, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

