Watch
News

Actions

Police: 2 toddlers die after being pulled from Michigan pond

generic crime tape police tape
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 08:07:27-04

HAYES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two toddlers have died after being pulled from a pond in northern Michigan.

Troopers found them about 5 p.m. Monday face-down in the water in Otsego County’s Hayes Township, the state police said in a release.

Despite life-saving efforts, they later were pronounced dead.

The children — a 2-year-old boy from Elmira and a 2-year-old girl from Gaylord — had been missing about 40 minutes from a location across the street from the pond, according to the state police.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.

Hayes Township is northeast of Traverse City.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!