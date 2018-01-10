Police arrest non-custodial father who took 2-year-old son in River Rouge

Fog
WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Sources tell 7 Action News that the non-custodial father who took his 2-year-old son on Monday and then returned him has been arrested.
We're told Steven Miracle was arrested hiding at a hotel in Wayne, Mich., just over a day after he took 2-year-old Denver Sutton while visiting a home.
Miracle was visiting his son at a home on Pine St. Sunday night and spent the night. We're told he left the home with the child and stole a car from the residence.
According to police, Denver was found in Ypsilanti with his biological father, and the grandfather paid the father $500 to get Denver back.
Police in Wayne are now working to turn Miracle over to police in River Rouge.
