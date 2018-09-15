Hoverboard to blame for apartment fire that killed family dog in Wixom

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) - A hoverboard was the cause of a house fire that killed a dog in Wixom Wednesday night, according to police.

The City of Wixom Fire Department and Wixom Police Department responded to the call of a structure fire at Meadowood Park Apartments.

Lynda Holiness is a single mother working nights to provide for her two daughters and son now in college.

On Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., she received a frantic phone call from her older daughter saying the house was on fire.

"I could have lost my kids and that’s my whole fear, that was the only thing I was worried about,” Holiness said.

Her two daughters made it out the apartment safely but in order to do so, they had to leave the family dog Max behind. Firefighters found the dog inside the apartment and tried to revive him, but the 2-year-old shih tzu died from smoke related injuries.

“Just don’t buy those (hoverboards)," Holiness said. "They’re not worth... nothing is worth your life, your children’s life is not worth it."

Investigators found the cause of the fire was from a self-balancing scooter/hoverboard. The hoverboard has been on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall list since July 6, 2016.

Wixom Fire was able to contain the blaze in 20 minutes, but there was significant damage to the interior of the apartment. Officials urge residents with the item to check if their hoverboard unit is on the recall list.