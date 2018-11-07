Police looking for person who spray-painted racial slurs at Redford Union High School

Cloudy
HI: 45°
LO: 39°
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are looking for someone who spray-painted racial slurs at Redford Union High School on Halloween night.
According to a Facebook post from the Redford Township Police Department, a young man spray painted the slurs and foul language on walls, signs and fences at Redford Union High School.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Bero at 313-387-2549.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.