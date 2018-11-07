Police looking for person who spray-painted racial slurs at Redford Union High School

6:01 AM, Nov 7, 2018
6:20 AM, Nov 7, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are looking for someone who spray-painted racial slurs at Redford Union High School on Halloween night.

According to a Facebook post from the Redford Township Police Department, a young man spray painted the slurs and foul language on walls, signs and fences at Redford Union High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Bero at 313-387-2549.

