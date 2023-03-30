Police release sketch of suspect accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Police are still searching for a man who is wanted for sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman at her home. The man is accused of breaking into the woman's home on Memorial Street and dragging her outside Sunday night.

Police now have a sketch of the suspect and footage of him from neighborhood security cameras.

Neighbors say they have seen the suspect hang out around the area before and now they are all on the lookout for him.

"I have literally dedicated every available resource to focus specifically on this perpetrator."

Detroit police say the man forced his way into an 80-year-old woman's home and sexually assaulted her. Those in the community are livid and are determined to bring this guy to justice.

"This animal could be hiding in the shadows," neighbor Tanya Fitzgerald said.

The police chief and neighbors who want the suspect behind bars are going door to door to make sure everyone knows who to look out for.

Seniors who have called this block home for decades feel horrible for the victim and no longer feel safe.

"It is senseless that we have to live like this. Afraid to go to the store or sit on our porch for fear of someone coming up trying to harm you.

Rapper Trick Trick is also offering $5,000 to anyone with information.