Police search for suspect who held knife to 7-year-old's throat during robbery in Washtenaw Co.

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Pittsfield Township Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery at a parking lot on Carpenter Rd. on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 57-year-old Melvin Sroufe approached the 35-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter, both from Ypsilanti Township, as they put groceries into their car.

Police say Sroufe grabbed the child and "placed a large knife to the girl's throat" while demanding the mother get into her vehicle or he would kill her daughter.

Witnesses began yelling at the suspect, and the victims were able to flee unharmed.

According to police, Sroufe grabbed the victim's wallet from the shopping cart and took off on foot. Police and a K9 were able to track the suspect and recover evidence from him and his property, but they aren't sure where he is.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Sroufe has a scar on his chin, face and left shoulder, and tattoos on his arm, chin, forehead, left arm, left forearm, left shoulder, right arm, right forearm, upper left chest and has a criminal history that includes home invasion and other crimes.