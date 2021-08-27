Spotlight on the News: WSU's M. Roy Wilson, Oakland's Ora Hersch Pescovitz and MDCR's John E. Johnson, Jr.

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 29, Spotlight on the News will look at the steps local university leaders are taking this academic year to keep their campuses safe during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. We'll also introduce you to the new Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. What's his vision for the future? Our guests will include Dr. M. Roy Wilson, M.D., President of Wayne State University; Dr. Ora Hersch Pescovitz, M.D., President of Oakland University and Attorney John E. Johnson, Jr., Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.