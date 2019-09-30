AUBURN HILLS, Mich (WXYZ) — Drivers on I-75 North in Auburn Hills saw something shocking on one of the digital billboards Saturday night — a pornographic video.



"You don’t see that everyday," said one driver, who was driving home from dinner near M-59 East around 10:30 p.m. when he spotted it.

The Auburn Hills Police Department is still trying to figure out how it happened. Police said the company that operates the billboard took the video down once they discovered what was playing. However, Outfront Media confirmed to 7 Action News that this is not their billboard.

It's owned by Triple Communications, a subsidiary of Triple Investment Group, the same group that owns the Pontiac Silverdome. Police said representatives from the group have been cooperating with investigators.

PORNOGRAPHIC BILLBOARD: If you were driving along I-75 North near M-59 East in Auburn Hills last night you may have seen something unusual on one of the digital billboards. This driver spotted it on his way home from dinner @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/wNku1XY5AZ — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) September 30, 2019

The driver wasn't the only driver distracted, as he noticed drivers behind him doing the same thing he did.

"You could kind of see people started to brake a lot behind me, cause I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take.”

Police learned about the video playing on the billboard from callers on the freeway. It's unclear how long the pornography was playing for.

"I assumed someone had hacked it right away," he said.