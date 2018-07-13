Port Huron Police identify woman found drowned in Black River

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Port Huron Police have identified the woman found dead in the Black River Friday morning.

Police say she was a 43-year-old Port Huron resident "who had a history of mental health issues."

Around 9 a.m. Friday, witnesses reported seeing the woman's body floating at the surface of the river adjacent to the Port Huron Harbormaster at Water Street. The police, fire department and Tri-Hospital responded to the river, removed the woman from the water and pronounced her dead at the scene.

There are no current signs of foul play, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.