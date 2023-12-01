Portage assault leaves 3-year-old in critical condition, relative arrested

PORTAGE, Mich. (WXMI) — A man is in custody after a 3-year-old boy was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to reports of a disturbance in which a child was hurt in the 5700 block of Bay Meadow Trail, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

We’re told public safety officials located the child, who had sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by a relative.

PDPS tells us a 20-year-old man was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. The boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

Those with information related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.