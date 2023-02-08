Probable Cause hearing for orthodontist charged with child porn set for Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 63rd District Court is set to hear probable cause arguments in the case of Thomas Shannon, the orthodontist facing 8 different child porn-related charges, including possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Kent County Sheriff's detectives were tipped off by police in North Carolina after Shannon was found to be soliciting sexually explicit material from a 17 year-old there using social media.

He answered questions according to the probable cause affidavit, then hired his own investigator to examine his phone.

That investigator turned Shannon in after allegedly finding "a large amount of child porn" in his data. Warrants were issued, and further investigation found more illicit images across several of Shannon's devices and accounts.

The probable cause conference was moved multiple times, but when we checked the court schedule it was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

If you believe you may have been a victim call detectives at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.