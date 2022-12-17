Racist taunts at Jenison and Wyoming basketball game caught on video

There’s a disturbing video from a West Michigan high school basketball game.

A 45-second clip from the Jenison and Wyoming boys varsity game, shows kids in Jenison's student section making monkey noises and gestures to a Wyoming African-American player.

The video was shot inside the Wildcat gym Friday night. FOX17 made the decision to blur the video because of potential minors in the video, but the sounds and gestures of many are heard clearly.

We @FOX17 have decided to blur the video because of the number of minors within this clip. However, their racist actions and taunts are clear. https://t.co/4EsywqCgiX pic.twitter.com/YcFoSzVv5e — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) December 17, 2022

FOX17 has talked to the mother of the student-athlete. She said, that she is thankful her boy didn’t hear it. The mother added that it took her and another parent to address the issue with the Jenison athletic director about what had happened in front of the entire gym.

The Jenison Public Schools sent this statement in regard to the actions at last night’s game.

We are sickened that athletes and families were exposed to behavior of this nature at a Jenison event. This is not who we are at JPS and does not represent the character traits of the Wildcat Way that we expect all of our students, staff, and families to live out. While we cannot undo the hurt that was caused, we are fully committed to addressing this issue with our student body and using it as a learning opportunity for our entire school community. Our leadership takes this very seriously and addressed the situation with Wyoming Public Schools leadership immediately after the game. We are fully investigating and will take appropriate action, including enhancing student supervision at athletic events to ensure something like this never happens again.

Dr. Brandon W. Graham

Superintendent

FOX17 also connected with the Wyoming School District after learning about the actions against one of their student-athletes.

“I am aware of the situation and reached out to the Jenison administrative team with the communication, below, upon learning of the incident. Since that time, I've been in communication with Dr. Graham, and our Wyoming community, to appropriately address this disturbing incident and to reassure our scholars that they are cared for and supported. This type of behavior demonstrates that society has a lot of work to do, and I encourage everyone to be part of the solution,” Superintendent Craig Hoekstra told FOX17.

Hoekstra added that he also did reach out to the Jenison superintendent, high school principal, and athletic director.

I’m disappointed to be reaching out to you this morning. However, I must bring attention, and ask for a resolution, to what is being viewed, and understood, as racist actions of individuals from your student body at last night's boys basketball game versus Wyoming High School. The attached video was shared with me by a member of the Wyoming community.

Given that an African-American scholar-athlete is shooting a free throw at this particular moment in the game, the monkey noises coming from the student section certainly appear to be directed at him.

This targeted behavior is deplorable and unacceptable, and as we strive for equity and inclusion for all, we must hold members of our communities to a high standard of respect, responsibility, and good sportsmanship. I am asking you to look into, and address, the actions of the spectators demonstrating this behavior so that all individuals, no matter if they are members of your community or those visiting, are treated with dignity and respect. I look forward to hearing from you.

Thank you,

Craig Hoekstra, Superintendent