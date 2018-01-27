Olympian Meryl Davis to host community workshop for young girls interested in ice skating

DOWNTOWN, DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Downtown Detroit Partnership and Figure Skating in Detroit (FSD) are thrilled to announce an opportunity for young girls to learn to skate from Olympic gold medalist and Dancing With the Stars winner, Meryl Davis.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 27 on The Rink at Campus Martius Park from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Fifty members of FSD will take the ice with an additional 50 girls who are interested in the program. During the hour and half workshop with Davis - which is traditionally held at the Adam Butzel Recreation Complex on the city's northwest side - the girls will learn basic figure skating techniques, skills.



This once-in-a-lifetime workshop aims to further promote the development of FSD - which provides girls of color, age six to 15, an opportunity to strengthen their confidence, academic ability and leadership skills through skating.



Those wishing to participate are asked to register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-day-on-the-ice-with-meryl-davis-olympic-gold-medalist-dancing-with-the-stars-winner-tickets-42241087229. Parents are required to stay for the entire duration of the workshop. Friends and other family members of the skaters as well as the general public are invited to watch the girls and Davis in action.



Directly following the workshop, The Rink at Campus Martius Park will open to the public for the second day of Meridian Winter Blast activity.

