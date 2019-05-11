CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A pet raccoon has been euthanized after it attacked two children according to a Clinton Township family.

Patrick McClausky gave 7 Action News exclusively home surveillance video from cameras in his backyard. The footage shows his three children bolt from the furry intruder. They believe the raccoon entered through a hole in the fence.

McClausky said, the raccoon jumped onto his 6-year-old daughter and drew blood on her knee while she played in the backyard.

Abagail,6, attacked by neighbors pet raccoon

She had to get several rounds of rabies shots. She tested negative. He also said, the wild animal also jumped on his 8-year-old son.

Neighbors Pet?

The raccoon was named "Bandit" and cared for by Joel and Linda since it was a baby.

The two claimed it was friendly creature that would peacefully sleep with their granddaughter.

Family says “Bandit” raccoon was friendly

They also said, they tried to let it loose but it came back for food.

The McClausky family says they caught the animal using nets, a cage, and some dog food in their backyard and turn it over to animal control.

Bandit's owners said, they tried to release it into the wild but it came back for food. They also told 7 Action News they were upset because the animal was euthanized.

We reached out animal control we have not heard back.