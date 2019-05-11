Menu

Watch
NewsRegionMacomb County

Actions

6-year-old girl injured, 8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor's pet raccoon

Girl receives five shots after attack
Posted: 10:36 PM, May 10, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-11 15:18:13Z
items.[0].videoTitle
Officials in Macomb County are confirming that a pet raccoon that attacked a 6-year-old Clinton Township girl has tested negative for rabies.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A pet raccoon has been euthanized after it attacked two children according to a Clinton Township family.

Patrick McClausky gave 7 Action News exclusively home surveillance video from cameras in his backyard. The footage shows his three children bolt from the furry intruder. They believe the raccoon entered through a hole in the fence.

McClausky said, the raccoon jumped onto his 6-year-old daughter and drew blood on her knee while she played in the backyard.

thumbnail_image1.jpg
Abagail,6, attacked by neighbors pet raccoon

She had to get several rounds of rabies shots. She tested negative. He also said, the wild animal also jumped on his 8-year-old son.

Neighbors Pet?

The raccoon was named "Bandit" and cared for by Joel and Linda since it was a baby.

The two claimed it was friendly creature that would peacefully sleep with their granddaughter.

thumbnail_image2.jpg
Family says “Bandit” raccoon was friendly

They also said, they tried to let it loose but it came back for food.

The McClausky family says they caught the animal using nets, a cage, and some dog food in their backyard and turn it over to animal control.

Bandit's owners said, they tried to release it into the wild but it came back for food. They also told 7 Action News they were upset because the animal was euthanized.

We reached out animal control we have not heard back.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Families torn apart by failures in Michigan's mental health system