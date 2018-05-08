Police search Macomb Township for bodies in decades-long cold case

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Warren Police and the FBI are conducting a search in Macomb Township in the area of 23 Mile and North Avenue.
The search is part of a case out of Warren. Police say they are covering area along the creek in search of at least 4 to 6 bodies that may have been dumped there in relation to a cold case that stretches back roughly 40 years.
A student at Lincoln Middle School, who was spirited, good-hearted and a risk taker, Kimberly had gone across the street from her grandparents' house where she lived, to her best friend Annie's house.
She'd told her family she was spending the night there, but around 11:30 that night, Her sister, Konnie Beyma, got a call. Kim was looking to talk to their older sister. Kim said she was calling from the corner of 9 and Hoover which was very close to their grandparents' house.
Kim's family reported her missing to Warren Police, but at the time investigators considered her a runaway.
Beyma and her older sister searched themselves and heard that Kim had made her way to 11 Mile and Gratiot in Roseville that night, but nobody could find her.