Carjacker wounded in the rear end following police chase with sheriff's deputies

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting during a carjacking.
UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Oakland County Sheriff's office has been involved in a chase that ended in Utica.
7 Action News has learned that officers were chasing a carjacker. The chase began in Pontiac.
Two suspect have been taken into custody. One of them was shot in the rear end. A large "Rambo style knife" was also found in the car.
The investigation has closed westbound Hall Road in Utica.
