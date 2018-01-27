Carjacker wounded in the rear end following police chase with sheriff's deputies

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Oakland County Sheriff's office has been involved in a chase that ended in Utica.

7 Action News has learned that officers were chasing a carjacker. The chase began in Pontiac.

Two suspect have been taken into custody. One of them was shot in the rear end. A large "Rambo style knife" was also found in the car.

The investigation has closed westbound Hall Road in Utica.