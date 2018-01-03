Dearborn police alert residents that thieves are targeting warming cars

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Dearborn Police Department is warning residents about a crime of opportunity, in these cold temperatures.

Investigators said thieves are stealing cars running and warming up in driveways, while the owners have left the doors unlocked.

Dearborn PD released this statement on their Facebook page tonight:

The Dearborn Police Department is aware of several incidents of vehicles being stolen while they were left running and unattended. With the cold weather upon us it is important to remember the following crime prevention tips to protect your vehicle: -Residents should avoid leaving their vehicles running unattended even for a short period. With the cold weather you may be tempted to warm up your vehicle, if the vehicle is left unattended this is an excellent opportunity for a car thief to steal the vehicle. If you prefer you may install a remote starter in your vehicle. A remote starter is a relatively inexpensive option to warm up your vehicle safely. - Remember to keep your vehicle locked and windows rolled up even if the vehicle is parked in your driveway or in front of your home. o Do not leave valuables (GPS Units, MP3 Players, laptops, money, etc) visible in your vehicle. If possible, remove all valuables from your vehicle. -Never leave any personal information in your vehicle such as vehicle title, registration, or insurance. -Be aware of your surroundings & trust your instincts -Report all Suspicious Activity Anonymously to (313) 943-3030 "ONE TEAM ~ ONE MISSION ~ ONE MISSION”

7 Action News caught up with one resident who caught some would-be crooks on camera early Tuesday morning.

Mohamed Zaher said he didn’t leave his cars running, but he did catch the suspects trying to open the doors.

"I was up and I heard something outside, so I got curious, because I seen like four guys on camera around the house,” said Zaher.

He said he grabbed his gun and ran outside and scared the potential thieves off.

"Once I got outside, they took off running,” said Zaher.

Zaher shared this video with Dearborn PD. It is difficult to identify the people in it.

If you have information call Dearborn PD at (313) 943-3030