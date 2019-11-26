TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who survived a terrifying fall as he put up lights on his house in Taylor yesterday is speaking out.

Albert Psujek and Raymond Ochoa have lived next door to each other in Taylor for 32 years. They have a friendly neighborly rivalry when it comes to holiday decorations.

“I don’t know if it is a competition, but it is there a little bit,” said Janet Psujek.

“He is skimpy on it,” teased Albert Psujek, as he described his neighbor’s decorations.

“When he gets his up, the wife says, hey let’s get the lights up,” said Raymond Ochoa.

So with nice weather on Monday, they both got to work. As Raymond Ochoa put up lights on his house, Albert Psujek hung garland on his.

“I heard the ladder go boom,” said Mr. Psujek.

“I am running out and Ray is in a pile. He had fallen,” said Mrs. Psujek.

Mr. Ochoa had a gash on his forehead that was gushing blood. He was laying on the ground shaking. They called 911. Doctors tell him he is lucky, although his injuries are no joke. He broke 5 ribs, needed stitches on his head, and doctors observed him overnight in case of a head injury.He says in hindsight he wishes he had done things differently.

“I had the ladder positioned about right here,” said Ochoa, pointing to a wet patch of asphalt. “I reached over to hang it all of a sudden the ladder went.”

When the ladder slipped, he fell to the ground. The firefighters who responded to help him didn’t just give first aid until the ambulance arrived.

“They got a ladder from their truck and started hanging the lights he had left on that side,” said Mr. Psujek.

“I just want to say good job. I am glad they were here to help and I am glad Ray is going to be okay,” said Mrs. Psujek.

Mr. Ochoa is sharing his story to thank the firefighters and remind others to be careful when on a ladder.

Experts say the most important thing is to have a spotter to hold the ladder and be there if you need help.

